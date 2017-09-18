Report of the Presidential Committeeto SAITM handed over to President

The Presidential Committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to resolve the issue of South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) handed over its report to the President on the 11th September, 2017, Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva said.

The ‘Presidential Committee to Resolve Issues Related to SAITM’ was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Policy Planning and Economic Development Dr. Harsha de Silva.

The Committee comprised Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education and Highways D.C. Dissanayake, Secretary, Ministry of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Janaka Sugathadasa, Attorney-General Jayantha Jayasuriya (Represented by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam), and Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Mohan de Silva as members.

The Committee for 10 days had held lengthy discussions with the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC), Deans of Medical faculties of Universities, medical professionals, university teachers’ associations, doctors’ associations, representatives of parents, and the representatives of SAITM management.

As a result of these discussions, the SLMC, as well as the other parties including the two Ministries have reached some agreements.

Based on the submissions made to the Committee, the Committee has recommended to temporarily suspend the admission of students for medical degree programs at SAITM.