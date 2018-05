Alms givings, sil observances and sermons took place at Tempitiya Rajamaha Vihara in Mayaoya yesterday in view of Adhi Poson full moon poya day.

On the occasion, the ministry of social welfare donated spectacles, wheel chairs and crutches for the needy.

It took place on the advice of chief incumbent Ven. Tempitiye Gnanananda Thera, and under the patronage of Minister Daya Gamage and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage.