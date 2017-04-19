Religious observance for cops compulsory

Share ! tweet







IGP Pujith Jayasundara has made it compulsory for policemen to sing the national and police anthems, to hoist national and police flags and to participate in religious observances at their respective police stations every morning.

The IGP has, in a special circular issued on Monday (17), made it mandatory for the policemen to report for work at 6.00 am and sing the national and police anthems after hoisting national and police flags at 8.30 am. Thereafter they have to participate in religious observances.

The circular says that the new

directives would be applicable only to those who had been detailed for duties at the police stations and not those assigned with routine police work.

The new directives should be carried out without disrupting the services to the general public, the circular says, adding that the IGP would assign senior police officers to ensure that the programme is carried out.