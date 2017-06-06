Registration of Electors bill constitutional

The Speaker of parliament Karu Jayasuriya announced to the House that he has received the determination of the Supreme Court in respect of the Bill titled “Registration of Electors (Special Provisions)”

The Bill has been challenged in the Supreme Court in terms of Article l2l(l) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has determined that neither the Bill nor any provision thereof is inconsistent With the Constitution, the Speaker announced.

The Supreme Court further stated that the definition of “internally displaced person” be amended as stated in the determination.

The Speaker has ordered the determination of the Supreme Court be printed in the Official Report of today’s proceedings.