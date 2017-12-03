Regional and District Secretariats open on Sunday to provide disaster relief

The Minister of Home Affairs, Vajira Abeywardena said that all District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats in the areas affected by bad weather conditions are kept open on Saturdays and Sundays and Divisional Secretariats will provide compensation for those affected.

On the instructions of the Minister, the Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Neil de Alwis, has ordered the relevant Government Agents and Divisional Secretaries to keep the District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats open on the holidays.

According to the instructions, the affected people can get an advance compensation payment from the Divisional Secretariats for their houses damaged due to the inclement weather.

Minister Abeywardena said the government is helping people affected by the adverse weather to return to normalcy as soon as possible.

According to the Presidents and Prime Minister’s instructions, steps have been taken to provide a portion of the compensation payments from Saturday as an advance payment to meet the affected people’s immediate needs. The rest of the compensation entitled will be provided after the evaluating the damages and loss of properties due to the weather.

The Minister said already today Rs. 100,000 each have been given to the families of three of the people died and measures have been taken to provide compensation for other deaths as well.