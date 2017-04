Referendum to be held first during this year

The government will first face a referendum with regard to the new Constitution during this year, Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said.

One the new Constitution passed in the parliament it would follow a referendum , he said.

Minister said that a special committee is now in the process of to draft a new Constitution and also enlighten the public. After the referendum Provincial Council election and local government election will be held in the country.