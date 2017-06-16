Real difference through women’s participation – Anoma

A real difference can be achieved if women make a proper participation in politics, says deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage.

She was addressing a seminar at the BMICH in Colombo yesterday (15) organized by the Sri Lanka Women Parliamentarians Forum.

Minister Duminda Dissanayake, deputy minister Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, MP Thusitha Wijemanne and others participated.

A book on promoting women’s participation in politics was launched on the occasion.

Speaking further, Dr. Gamage said the act adopted for a 25 per cent women’s representation at local government bodies would not materialize if women did not come forward.

She noted that a considerable women’s representation in parliament was evident in countries such as Pakistan and Britain.

Taking that as an example, Sri Lankan women should play a better role in politics, to encourage which the Sri Lanka Women Parliamentarians Forum is organizing seminars, Dr. Gamage added.

