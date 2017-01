Share ! tweet







The Director General of Agriculture Dr Rohan Wijekoon says that they have taken necessary steps to prevent rice shortage in the event of a drought during this year. Therefore, they are hoping to get a rice variety called B, G 250 from farmers that could get the yield in 2 ½ months. They are hoping to cultivate such variety for the coming Yala season. Director General said that such mechanism will be introduced for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables as well.