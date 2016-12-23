Ravichandran Ashwin is ICC player of year

Share ! tweet







India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named the International Cricket Council's world player of the year.

The 30-year-old is the third Indian to win the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy and is also ICC Test cricketer of the year.

Alastair Cook was named captain of the ICC Test team of 2016. The voting period closed in September, before England's Test series defeat in India.

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes also feature but India's Virat Kohli and Australia's Steve Smith missed out.

Ashwin took 48 wickets and scored 336 runs in eight Tests, as well as 27 wickets in 19 T20 internationals.

"It feels great to follow Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being ICC Cricketer of the Year," said Ashwin.

Ashwin dedicated the award to his family and believes India "had a great transition" and "fell on the right track" since Kohli took over as captain following MS Dhoni's retirement in 2014.

ICC chief executive David Richardson said Ashwin "is justifiably now being counted among the best spinners of his generation".