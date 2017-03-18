Ravi promotes SL as invester friendly nation

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka has ideal secure investment opportunities in diverse business options as the country has been achieving economic prosperity through accelerating growth with social inclusion, Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake has told an investors’ meeting in Hong Kong. The Minister said the country would reach "middle income status" in the near future.

Addressing the 2nd Sri Lanka Investment Summit held in Hong Kong yesterday, Minister Karunanayake said Sri Lanka had a vibrant backdrop of an invigorating economy seeking resurgence after a period of negative inferences.

He said the country had provided many options for discerning investors through a pragmatic implementation of "Public-Private Partnership" framework under a "win-win" situation. He said one of the areas offering opportunities was agriculture as the traditional agricultural sector was meant to convert into a commercial one.

The proposed "Colombo International Financial City" was another area of viable investment for its geographical location and as it was open to huge markets of the countries in the SAARC region, he said.

Karunanayake said Sri Lanka expected to reach high economic echelons on par with the existing international financial centres such as Dubai and Hong Kong assuring full gamut of opportunities for investors.

He said the necessary infrastructure such as expressways, megapolis city, provincial cities, railway and road transport mechanism were under construction already. Along with making those projects a reality. Colombo would be developed to a maritime hub to provide options for any interested investor in the country.

Going by the punch line – this century is "Asia’s century" Sri Lanka claims its share as the most peaceful country in the region for investors to launch their stable business ventures, the minister said.