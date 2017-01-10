Ravi FM of the year

Share ! tweet







The Banker, a magazine of the British daily Financial Times, has named Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake the Finance Minister of the Year in Asia-Pacific, the Finance Ministry said.

"Ravi Karunanayake has won the Finance Minister of the Year award for Asia-Pacific for his efforts to steer Sri Lanka into a new era of economic reform and a change of mindset.

Crucially, Mr Karunanayake secured a $1.5billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme that the country needed to avoid a balance of payments crisis, replenish reserves and rebuild confidence among international investors," The Banker said.