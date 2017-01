Rathana Thero to act as an independent MP

MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero says he will act as an independent MP hereafter without affiliations to any political party.

The observation was made during a press conference held in Colombo on Monday.

However, Rathana Thero also apprised reporters that he has no intention of joining the opposition.



“I would form a broader national moment that could make an impact in a case of national crisis,” Thero added.