Ranjan de Silva murder investigation handed over to CID

The police investigation into the murder of Mount Lavinia Municipal Council member, Ranjan de Silva, has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundera made the decision to hand over the investigation to the CID and extra police units have been assigned to assist in the investigation.

In addition, Investigations are also carried out by special units including Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit.

Ranjan de Silva, who was elected to Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Urban Council from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the last local government election in February, was gunned down by three men using a T-56 assault rifle on May 24th near his residence in Sri Gnanendra Road, Ratmalana.