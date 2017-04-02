Ranil modifies Party’s Strategy

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is planning to carry out a few political changes in the Party with the aim of handing over the Party's reins to some of…… the young front-liners in the future.

The Party is likely to submit a proposal seeking to entrust significant areas of authority to the Party's youth, women's organizations and trade union sectors during the next working committee meeting on 5 April.

Sources said the UNP Leader was attempting to harness the support of the Party's grassroots organizations ahead of the 2017 LG polls through this move. UNP sources said that more responsibility is to be given to those who have impressed the Party Leader with their work at grassroots level and two additional positions of Deputy Leader are also to be created in addition to the portfolio currently held by Minister Sajith Premadasa.

Party sources added that though there had been a demand for a change in the office of Party General Secretary due to the heavy workload of incumbent Kabir Hashim, Wickremesinghe has decided not to effect any change till the declaration of the date for the 2017 LG polls.