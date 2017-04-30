Ranil – Modi MOU cover only joint ventures

Share ! tweet







The contents of the MOU signed between the governments of Sri Lanka and India during Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi last week cover joint venture partnerships between the two countries, well informed sources said.

Prime Ministers Wickremesinghe and Modi signed the MOU on cooperation on economic projects and deepening economic collaboration, an Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman tweeted.

Modi himself tweeted that the "talks were comprehensive on ways to strengthen Indo – Lankan ties for the benefit of our citizen."

While no details were available, matters covered include the joint development of the Trinco tank farm, these sources said.