State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son Yashoda and Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman were injured when their vehicle driven by State Minister’s son veered off the road and crashed into a house at Kottapitiya in Chilaw early this morning.

Initial Police investigations revealed that the cab belonging to the Irrigation Ministry had crashed into the house when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The cab and house were heavily damaged due to the accident.