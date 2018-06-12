Range Bandara’s son further remanded

State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son Yasodha Range Bandara, who was arrested in connection with a traffic accident, has been further remanded until June 14 by the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by officers of the Arachchikattuwa Police on June 8, on charges of drunk driving and misuse of public property, while receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital.

Yasodha Range Bandara, 25, and the Chairman of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha were injured when the vehicle driven by the former had lost control and crashed into a house in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.