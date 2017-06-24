Rajinikanth may enter politics in October

Tamil cinema’s superstar Rajinikanth said on Thursday that he is discussing the prospects of his entering politics with political leaders and he will make an announcement once he finalises it.

“I have not denied it. We are discussing and yet to take a decision. Once I take a decision, I will inform you,” the actor told reporters at the Chennai airport, when asked about his meeting with several political leaders.

The 66-year-old actor said he will meet his fans in October. There is speculation that he may announce his decision on October 19, Deepavali day, considered auspicious in India.Last week, Rajinikanth met a delegation of 16 farmers, led by P Ayyakannu, and supported their request to interlink rivers. He pledged INR 10 million for the same and told the farmers that he will forward their request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last month, he had triggered speculation of him joining active politics during an interactive session with his fans in Chennai. He told his fans to “prepare for war”. “When a war comes, they will come to the rescue of their motherland. I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. Go to your places, do your duty and take care of your vocation. Let us face the war when it comes,” he had said.”If God is willing, I will enter politics tomorrow,” he had added.