Rajinikanth cancels Sri Lanka visit

Share ! tweet







Actor Rajinikanth has pulled out of the event of handing over the keys of 150 homes to Tamils in Jaffna on April 9. The houses were built by Gnanam Foundation, which has been named after Lyca Group chairman Subaskaran Allirajah’s mother, at a cost of Rs. 22 crore. Mr. Rajinikanth said he agreed to visit the island nation since he wanted to see the places where Tamils lived and died for their cause.

“Though I disagree with the reasons given by VCK chief Thirumavalavan and MDMK chief Vaiko, I will not participate in the event”, he said in a statement. The leaders of the pro-Tamil outfits had cautioned the actor from getting “involved” in the emotive ethnic issue. Mr. Rajinikanth said he planned to meet Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and urge him to find a lasting solution to the fishermen issue. “I am not a politician, I am an artist. My job is to entertain people. In future, if I get a chance to visit Sri Lanka to witness the place of the ‘holy war’, don’t silence me”, he said.(The Hindu)