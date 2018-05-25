Rainy weather to continue till May

The death toll from flooding, lightning and landslides triggered by heavy rains has risen to 13, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

More than 124,733 people have been affected in Mulaitivu, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Galle, Kalutara, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Monaragala, Matara, Hambantota, Vavuniya, Gampaha, Matale, Polonnaruwa, Colombo and Jaffna. Over 56,474 were displaced and evacuated to 246 safe places, According to DMC statistics. The National Building Reaserch Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings to Ratnapura, Kalutara, Badulla, Kegalle, Kandy, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Colombo and Kurunegala due to earth-slips, cut failures and rock falls.

According to the Irrigation Department, water levels in rivers at many places were gradually decreasing, however Kelani, Nilwala, Gin, Malwathu-Oya, Maha-Oya rivers and some areas of Kalu river showed flood levels by yesterday afternoon.

The National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) said that it had issued Rs. 24.9 million in cash to the District Secretaries to address the immediate needs of the affected people.