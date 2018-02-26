Rains in coming days

Showers or thundershowers would occur in the Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in the Hambantota District in the coming days due to an atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of the country, the Meteorological Department said yesterday.

It said: “Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00pm. Heavy rains (above 100mm) can be expected at some places in the Eastern, Uva, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Polonnaruwa districts.”

Fairly strong winds between 40 and 45 kmph can also be expected in Northern half of the island and in the Hambantota district. The department also urged the public to remain vigilant regarding the unfavourable weather pattern and to to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.