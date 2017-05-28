Rainfall as high as 553mm reported from Kukuleganga

The Department of Meteorology reported that rainfall as high as 500mm was reported from two areas of the country on Friday.

The highest rainfall of 553mm was recorded from Kukuleganga in the Kalutara district, with 500mm in Weeraketiya. The other rainfall figures included 395mm in Batuwagala, 387.2mm in Padukka and 348.5mm in Ratnapura.

Rainfall exceeded 100mm in both the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

However, the 553 mm of rain that had fallen in Kukuleganga was not the highest rainfall recorded in Sri Lanka’s history as there have been instances where it had exceeded 700mm in some areas in the past.

Meanwhile, the department had forecast more showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-Western provinces in the coming days as well.