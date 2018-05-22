Rain to continue next few days

The Department of Meteorology says that heavy rainfall, about 150 mm, can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

The department said that prevailing rainy condition along with cloudy skies in the Southwestern part of the island is expected to continue further during next few days.

Sea Area

Windy and showery condition are expected to enhance in the North-western, Western and southern sea areas during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea area.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times.

Temporarily very strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Navel and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards, the Met Department said.