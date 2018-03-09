Rain to continue

The Department of Meteorology says that due to the wavy type disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery condition is expected to enhance over the island from today (9), particularly in the southern half of the island.

Cloudy skies can be expected in southern half of the island while fairly strong gusty winds (up to 40-45 kmph) can be expected in northern half of the island, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva and southern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Kurunegala district, the Met Department said.

Heavy falls (about 100 mm) can be expected at some places in particularly Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Galle, Mathara and Kaluthara districts.