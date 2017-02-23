Rain again

Share ! tweet







Showers are likely again from tomorrow, the Meteorology Department announced today. It said the showers may be expected in the southern part of the Island.

“Showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts,” the Met. Dept. said.

It said misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning.

The department requested the people to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by lightning activity with temporary localized strong winds could be expected during.