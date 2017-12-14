Railways to become closed service

The government said yesterday that railways would be made an essential closed service along with Health and Education.

Declaring that the railway strike had been settled, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who was a member of the committee which negotiated with the striking unions, told the Post Cabinet Press Conference at the Information Department, that the Sirisena -Wickremesinghe administration was not opposed to increasing salaries, provided the demands were reasonable.

Once a profession was made a closed service, it would be classified separately from other departments and make consideration of union demands easier, Senaratne noted, adding that separation had become necessary as there were over 1.5 million public servants.