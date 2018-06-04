Railway union to launch a week-long strike?

The Railway Technical Service Trade Union Committee says that steps will be taken to stop train services for seven days if they do not receive a written plan of action to resolve the salary anomalies issue within the day today (June 04).

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee launched a 48-hour token strike on May 29 based on three demands including a 12.1 percent salary increment.

During the token strike it has been alleged that the technical officers are attempting to sabotage the operation of trains and the Criminal Investigations Department launched an investigation over suspected sabotage during the railway strike.