Railway technical workers to launch 48-hour strike

The Railway Technical Services Trade Union Committee has decided to engage in a 48-hour token strike based on three demands including salary increments.

According to the Chairman of the committee P. Sampath Rajitha, the strike will last from 4pm today (29) until 4 pm on 31st May.

Around 12,000 employees from railway stations, running sheds and yards will be participating in this strike, he claimed.

A discussion regarding their demands is currently being held at the Ministry of Transport, he further stated.

However, a spokesman for the Railway Locomotive Engine Drivers’ Union told Ada Derana that none of the railway employees engaged in operations will be participating in the token strike and that only employees within running sheds will engage in the union action.