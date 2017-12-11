Railway strike to continue

Railway trade unions declared that they will continue their ongoing strike action during the Executive Central Committee meeting of the railway trade unions held today (11).

Sri Lanka Railways today announced that all retired engine drivers, railway guards, station masters and controllers willing to return to duty have been requested to report to the Railway Headquarters.

This is due to the railway employees refusing to end their strike actions despise repeated talks held with authorities.

General Manager of Railways (Operations) Wijaya Samarasinghe stated that as railway services have been declared as an essential service, all stations masters, engine drivers and guards currently employed on contract basis have been ordered to immediately report to duty.