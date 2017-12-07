Breaking News
Home / LATEST / Railway strike on

Railway strike on

neo 4 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 36 Views

The Railway Control Room says that several long-distance trains from Colombo Fort have been cancelled this morning due to the trade union action launched by the Locomotive Operating Engineers Union.

Locomotive Operating Engineers Union (LOEU) announced a strike from midnight yesterday (6), in protest over the enrollment procedure of locomotive engine driver assistants.

Secretary of the LOEU Indika Dodamgoda stated that the strike action was organized as the government is yet to comply with several demands made by them.

However, the Railway Control Room said that several office trains will operate on all train routes in order to reduce the affect on commuters.

About neo

Check Also

Fishermen asked not to go to sea from Dec 5-8

The Department of Meteorology requested fishing and naval communities to refrain from going out to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved