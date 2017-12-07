Railway strike on

The Railway Control Room says that several long-distance trains from Colombo Fort have been cancelled this morning due to the trade union action launched by the Locomotive Operating Engineers Union.

Locomotive Operating Engineers Union (LOEU) announced a strike from midnight yesterday (6), in protest over the enrollment procedure of locomotive engine driver assistants.

Secretary of the LOEU Indika Dodamgoda stated that the strike action was organized as the government is yet to comply with several demands made by them.

However, the Railway Control Room said that several office trains will operate on all train routes in order to reduce the affect on commuters.