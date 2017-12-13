Railway strike called off

Sri Lanka’s railway trade unions have decided to end their strike action after talks held today with the ministerial committee chaired by Minister Sarath Amunugama.

The committee and trade unions commenced talks at 9.00am today and it lasted for over two hours.

The trade unions decided to call of the strike, which had lasted nearly a week, as they had received solutions to their issues in writing.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the four-member committee to look into the grievances of the protesting railway employees.

The other members of the committee; Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Ranjith Madduma Bandara had also participated in the discussion.

The railway unions yesterday said that a decision will be taken on whether the strike is to continue or not after talks with ministerial committee today (13)