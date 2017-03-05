Railway station masters give warning signal

Share ! tweet







Railway station masters announced a two-day token strike from March 7 midnight to draw attention on existing anomalies in the service.

The Railway Station Masters Association (RSMA) said the key demand relates to permanent appointments in higher ranks especially for station masters

The authorities had failed to make permanent appointments for station masters in main railway stations since 2004 despite vacancies in this category in more than 60 main railway stations in the country, including Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations.