Queen Elizabeth extends wishes on Independence Day

Share ! tweet







Queen Elizabeth II in a message on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day has extended her best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Sri Lanka in the coming year.

“It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency Maithripala Sirisena my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Sri Lanka in the coming year,” she said in the message.

– See more at: http://www.dailymirror.lk/article/Queen-Elizabeth-extends-wishes-on-Independe