PUCSL to oppose power tariff hikes

Electricity sector regulator, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) would not allow the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to burden the electricity consumers through a tariff hike, PUCSL sources said.

“During the last two years we had incurred a loss of Rs. 50 billion. These losses are due to the delay in implementing the Least Cost Long Term Generation Plan 2018-2037. Therefore, I ruled out the possibility of any other factor for the losses, PUCSL Director General Damitha Kumarasinghe said.

CEB Engineers Union former president/ Executive Member Athula Wanniarachchi said that the Board gained a profit of Rs. 30 billion in 2015 due to low cost energy generation.

“The generation cost was Rs. 15.90 a unit at an average of Rs. 16.00. At present the average cost is Rs. 20.00, still given at Rs. 16.00, ” he said.

He stressed that consumers could be given relief if they could switch on to low cost energy.

He also said that the union will not okay any plants that are planned illegally. “We can’t approve these because we would be held answerable, he stressed.