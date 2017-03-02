PUCSL calls for public comments on generation expansion plans

Share ! tweet







The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator, seeks public comments on the input data parameters and assumptions of the Least Cost Long-Term Generation Expansion Plan (LCLTGEP) 2018-2037 submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

“This is the first time that we are opening the platform for public comments on the input data which will be used to develop the long-term generation expansion plan. The comments on the fuel prices, social damage cost, cost and other parameters used to model renewable energy technologies and other conventional generation plants will be taken very seriously in our approval process of the plan,” said Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Director General Damitha Kumarasinghe.