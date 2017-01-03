‘Public servants shouldn’t confine themselves to one subject only’

Share ! tweet







Noting that public servants are used to confine themselves only to the subject matters entrusted to them, minister Daya Gamage says that that attitude will fail to achieve the envisaged objectives.

The minister was speaking on the occasion to wish the staff of his primary industries ministry for the year 2017.

Stressing that everything we do should be development-oriented, he said the private sector gave an example of how a minimum of staff could carry out a considerable amount of work with the use of new technology.



Minister Gamage further said that 72 per cent of the budgetary allocation was for the paying of interest for the loans obtained by the previous regime.

Income from the VAT and other taxes are sufficient to pay only 97 pc of the interest for the loans obtained, said the minister.

He also said even those with high qualifications expected government jobs due to job security and the pension, but that they did not think how the government found money to make those payments.

The primary industries ministry has a big contribution to make to achieve the target of doubling export revenue.

He urged the staff to work in unity and cooperation without any divisions among themselves.