Public can buy country’s new map that includes Port City, Moragahakanda

The public can buy printed copies of the updated map of Sri Lanka, which was published yesterday, from mid-June, the Survey Department says.

 

Surveyor General, P.M.P. Udayakantha said that the land area of the country had increased by two square kilometres as the map included the Port City which was currently being built. Moreover new irrigation projects like Moragahakanda were also included in the map.

 

“In the last 18 years, the geography of Sri Lanka has undergone several developments, including territorial changes,” he said.

 

A digital version of the map, demonstrating the land added to the Colombo city by the reclamation of the sea, will also be released and the new map will be 1:500 ratio.

