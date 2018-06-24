Provincial Elections could be delayed as parties argue over system

Provincial Council Elections would be held this December or in January next year, Co-Cabinet Spokesman and Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said yesterday.

Asked under which system the polls would be conducted, Senaratne said that several parties wanted the earlier District Proportional Representation(PR) system and not the hybrid of First Past the Post and PR, that was adopted at the Last Local Government Elections.

Meanwhile President Maithripala Sirisena has called for all future polls to be held under the new electoral system. But the minority parties are opposed to it.