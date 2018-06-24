Home / POLITICS / Provincial Elections could be delayed as parties argue over system

Provincial Elections could be delayed as parties argue over system

neo 23 mins ago POLITICS Leave a comment 23 Views

Provincial Council Elections would be held this December or in January next year, Co-Cabinet Spokesman and Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said yesterday.

 

Asked under which system the polls would be conducted, Senaratne said that several parties wanted  the earlier District Proportional Representation(PR) system and  not the hybrid of First Past the Post and PR, that was adopted at the Last Local Government Elections.

 

Meanwhile President Maithripala Sirisena has called for all future polls to be held under the new electoral system. But the minority parties are opposed to it.

About neo

Check Also

Rs 450 billion spent annually to maintain public institutions

The Government spent about Rs 450 billion annually to maintain public institutions, Leader of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved