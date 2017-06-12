Provincial Council elections cannot be postponed

Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said when the official term of a provincial council ends; the date of election to appoint new members must be announced by the Commission within a week.

“A provincial council election could be postponed only in the case of a tragedy like the one which occurred recently or by a popular mandate or court decision. A Minister or any other has no powers to postpone a provincial council election in accordance with the law” he added.

The term of three provincial councils, namely Eastern, North Central and Sabaragamuwa are slated to expire this September.

Deshapriya said this in response to questions raised by the media when he participated in a shramadana campaign jointly organised by officials of the Elections Department and the Ratnapura Municipal Council to collect and dispose plastic and other non degradable waste in the flood affected Ratnapura on Saturday.