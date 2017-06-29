Proposal to bring foreign doctors before Cabinet

The government said yesterday that no decision had been taken to bring foreign medical practitioners to meet a shortage of medical officers here.

Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne, fielding questions at the weekly Cabinet Press Briefing at the Information Department, said there was a proposal to bring foreign doctors as the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) resorted to frequent ‘politically motivated’ protests, causing immense suffering to patients.

The GMOA, he charged, was also engaged in instigating the medical undergraduates of the state universities to stage demonstrations against the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine awarding medical degrees.