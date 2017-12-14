Project to extend Marine Drive as an underground road to Colombo Port City

A project will be launched to extend the Marine Drive as an undersea road from the Kollupitiya Railway Station to the Chaithya Road with access to the Colombo Port City.

It was decided to enter in to an agreement with Port City Project Company for implementing the project as a public private partnership (PPP).

The Project aims to provide transportation infrastructure to Colombo Port City.

The proposal made by Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port City Company was approved by the Cabinet.