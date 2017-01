Share ! tweet







Several programmes are underway in Ampara district on the instructions of minister Daya Gamage and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage to mark the third year in office by president Maithripala Sirisena.

Accordingly, prizes were distributed to children of Daya Sarana Dhamma School at Deegawapi today.

Also, a building is under construction for the Dhamma School at a cost of Rs. two million.

A Shramadana took place at Digawapi Hospital, while a stadium is under construction at Poddiwela.