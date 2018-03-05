Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator, is to establish an accepted professional status for electricians in the country through accrediting their qualifications and experience.

The proposed mechanism was developed by PUCSL in collaboration with the Institution of Engineers Sri Lanka (IESL), Tertiary, Vocational Education Commission (TVEC) and Construction Industry Development Authority (CIDA), Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Lanka Electricity Company (PVT) Limited (LECO).

Explaining the reasons behind the initiative taken, Director General of Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, Damitha Kumarasinghe said, 106 electrocutions were in the year 2017 and 55 percent of the electrocutions have occurred due to the issues of wiring, maintenance and non-standards.

“With the system is in place, the professional status of the electricians will be uplifted as well as the safety & quality of the electrical installation will be assured,” he said.

PUCSL launched a public consultation on accrediting and licensing of electricians with a view of receiving the public, expertise and other stakeholder comments on the proposed mechanism. The comments will be accommodated to improve the proposed system.

Sri Lanka has about 21,000 electricians and data shows that only a few of them are qualified in National Vocational Qualification (NVQ). Most of the wiring and maintenance of the households and other premises are carried out by electricians who have no recognized qualifications but have experience through practice.

With the introduction of the mechanism, all the electricians will be issued a temporary license to continue their work and that license will only be valid for three (03) years.