Private hospitals to be regulated from Feb.04

Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne said on Saturday that he will commence regulating private hospitals in the country from Feb 4 come what may.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the laying of a foundation stone for a nine-storeyed ward complex at a cost of Rs 3,400 million at the Beruwala Base Hospital, the Minister said that he intended to provide relief to the patients who receive treatment at private hospitals.

He said a patient at a private hospital in Colombo had told him about the difficult situation he was now in following surgery.

“The patient was admitted to the private hospital for heart surgery.

The hospital first told the patient that it would cost him Rs. 700,000. After the surgery, the hospital demanded Rs. 1.2 million.

But the patient is still in hospital because he is not well. By now, the bill has reached Rs. 1.8 million. Therefore, the patient is in a very difficult situation. That is why private hospitals have to be regulated.”