Private and public sectors joint program to carry out

Prime Minister Rani Wickremesinghe said the government has implemented a joint program between the Private and Public Sectors to successfully carry out the restoration processes after the floods and landslides caused by the Cyclone Mora and monsoon rains last month.

Immediately after arriving in the Island from a two-week overseas visit, the Premier said he has ensured that the necessary steps to uplift the economies of areas affected by the recent floods and landslides have been enacted.

“Furthermore, I am also looking into the progress of the disaster relief work carried out thus far. I have issued the relevant Ministers and Officials with orders to restore public facilities and carry out the reconstruction of water and power systems, roads and bridges as soon as possible,” the Prime Minister said in a Facebook post.