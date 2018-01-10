Prince Edward Chief Guest at Sri Lanka’s 70th Independence celebrations

Britain’s Prince Edward is scheduled to attend Sri Lanka’s 70th Independence celebrations on February 04 as the Chief Guest, according to the Home Affairs Ministry.

Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He is known as the Earl of Wessex and 9th in line to the Throne.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, the British Royal family has accepted the invitation sent to Prince Edward through the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Prince Charles, the eldest son of the Queen was the guest of honor at the 50th Independence Day celebrations in 1998.

The Ministry of Home Affairs says this year Independence Day celebration is held under the theme “One Nation” and the invitations have also been sent to royal families of Thailand and Japan.