Prime Minister to visit Japan

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe will be visiting Japan from the April 10th to the 16th, and he will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickremasinghe.

The Prime Minister will be attending a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe, followed by several other engagements, during his stay in Japan.

“The Government of Japan has announced that they are looking forward to the visit, which they believe will serve to further strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and Sri Lanka,” the PM’s Office said.