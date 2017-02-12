Prime Minister to visit Australia tomorrow

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will visit Australia tomorrow for a four-day official visit on a special invitation extended to him by the government of Australia, the Prime Minister's Office has said.

During his visit, the Sri Lankan Premier, accompanied by an eight-member delegation, will hold bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his cabinet ministers in Melbourne and Canberra.

Officials from Australia and Sri Lanka are expected to sign several new bi-lateral agreements between the two countries during Premier's visit.