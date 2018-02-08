Prime Minister to submit draft Audi Bill to cabinet next week

The Attorney General has approved the draft of National Audit Bill and the Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe will submit the draft bill to the cabinet on the 14th.

On February 2nd, the Attorney General has informed the Prime Minister’s Office that the draft bill was in accordance with the Constitution.

The Prime Minister has instructed the relevant authorities to take measures to present the bill to the cabinet promptly. Accordingly, the Secretary to the Prime Minister has sent the relevant documents to the Cabinet Secretary on Monday (5th).

A National Audit Office will be established through this National Audit Act and its main purpose is to conduct its audits promptly and more effectively.