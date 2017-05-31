Prime Minister leaves for U.S. on a private visit

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left the island for medical treatment in the United States, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.

Addressing a media briefing held Tuesday at the Disaster Management Center, Minister Senaratne said the Premier left for two weeks for a routine medical examination that he has been postponing for 18 months.

However, the Prime Minister is continuously in touch with the government officials on the current disaster situation, the Minister said adding that the Premier receives briefings on the situation every six hours and gives instructions on relief operations.